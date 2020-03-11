German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz pulled no punches when talking about the harm the coronavirus outbreak could cause. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Europe’s leaders say continent’s fight against epidemic is just starting
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says up to 70 per cent of Germans may get infected
- French President Emmanuel Macron says outbreak ‘at the very beginning’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
