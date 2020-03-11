A pedestrian wearing a protective mask on the streets of San Francisco. Photo: Bloomberg
US mistakes helped coronavirus spread ‘beyond nation’s ability to detect it’, public health experts warn
- Report in Journal of American Medical Association says limits on number of people tested and problems with equipment hampered fight against Covid-19
- White House has been on the defensive over its handling of the epidemic after accusing China of leaving it ‘behind the curve’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask on the streets of San Francisco. Photo: Bloomberg