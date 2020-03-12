The Chinese flag behind razor wire at a compound in Yangisar in China's Xinjiang region. The UN estimates that more than a million Uygurs and other ethnic Muslims have been interned in what Beijing calls “vocational training centres”. Photo: AFP
US bill would bar goods from Xinjiang, classifying them the product of forced labour by Uygurs
- Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act would require companies using Xinjiang suppliers to prove that involuntary workers are not involved in production
- Bill is the latest effort in Congress to push the Trump administration to act on China-related human rights issues, including Hong Kong and Tibet
