Residents in Wuhan say pork portions from government stores were tipped from a dirty rubbish truck onto the street before being distributed for human consumption. Photo: Weibo
Wuhan sacks officials after pork deliveries are tipped into street from back of rubbish truck
- Two Wuhan officials fired, one under investigation, and local government workers go door-to-door to apologise after residents rage at sloppy food handling
- Authorities destroy tainted portions and promise ‘safe and clean’ deliveries
Topic | Health in China
