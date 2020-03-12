Residents in Wuhan say pork portions from government stores were tipped from a dirty rubbish truck onto the street before being distributed for human consumption. Photo: Weibo
Wuhan sacks officials after pork deliveries are tipped into street from back of rubbish truck

  • Two Wuhan officials fired, one under investigation, and local government workers go door-to-door to apologise after residents rage at sloppy food handling
  • Authorities destroy tainted portions and promise ‘safe and clean’ deliveries
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 4:45pm, 12 Mar, 2020

