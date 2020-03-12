Researchers believe the new coronavirus will continue to mutate as it spreads. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Chinese studies link quarantines with coronavirus mutations that may make it more ‘insidious’

  • Wuhan doctors find initial symptoms more prominent in patients seen before January 23 lockdown; separate research identifies two competing strains
  • As the virus spreads around the world, scientists believe it will continue to evolve
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:04pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Researchers believe the new coronavirus will continue to mutate as it spreads. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE