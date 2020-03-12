Researchers believe the new coronavirus will continue to mutate as it spreads. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese studies link quarantines with coronavirus mutations that may make it more ‘insidious’
- Wuhan doctors find initial symptoms more prominent in patients seen before January 23 lockdown; separate research identifies two competing strains
- As the virus spreads around the world, scientists believe it will continue to evolve
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
