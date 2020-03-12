Covid-19 could be damaging to male fertility, according to a medical study. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hubei government deletes report claiming Covid-19 could damage male fertility

  • Men who have contracted the disease and recovered should seek medical advice regarding ‘theoretical’ risk to their reproductive health, Wuhan hospital says
  • Article was widely shared on social media despite being pulled from provincial government’s website just hours after being uploaded
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Mar, 2020

