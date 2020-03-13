The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 could reappear if it follows the pattern of the Sars outbreak. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Why Sars shows China should not lower its coronavirus guard

  • Scientists in the southern city of Guangzhou said that during the 2003 outbreak cluster infections reappeared when schools reopened
  • Study also suggests that the city was able to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control much more quickly due to a swift and aggressive response
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 could reappear if it follows the pattern of the Sars outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE