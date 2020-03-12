Zhong Nanshan said the country had entered a new phase in the battle against the disease. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China has bigger role to play in global fight against coronavirus, says country’s top expert

  • Zhong Nanshan, a leading respiratory disease specialist, says the country can start to help others after entering new stage in its fight against Covid-19
  • WHO has declared the disease a pandemic but Zhong said that if the rest of the world takes the fight seriously, the tide could start to turn in June
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 11:41pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Zhong Nanshan said the country had entered a new phase in the battle against the disease. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE