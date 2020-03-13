US President Donald Trump sparked a storm of confusion, concern and condemnation around the world with his address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Donald Trump condemned for closing off US as pandemic fears spread

  • Announcement of ban on visitors from 26 European countries sparks chaos at airports, triggers more stock market panic and raises prospect of lasting economic and political impact
  • ‘To the dismay of European countries, the unilateral step comes at a time when the world is looking to the US for leadership,’ Chinese academic says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing and Linda Lew

Updated: 12:00am, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump sparked a storm of confusion, concern and condemnation around the world with his address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE