The first known case of Covid-19 in China dates back to November, but the hunt for “patient zero” goes on. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17
- Government records suggest first person infected with new disease may have been a Hubei resident aged 55, but ‘patient zero’ has yet to be confirmed
- Documents seen by the Post could help scientists track the spread of the disease and perhaps determine its source
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
