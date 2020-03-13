The first known case of Covid-19 in China dates back to November, but the hunt for “patient zero” goes on. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17

  • Government records suggest first person infected with new disease may have been a Hubei resident aged 55, but ‘patient zero’ has yet to be confirmed
  • Documents seen by the Post could help scientists track the spread of the disease and perhaps determine its source
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:00am, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The first known case of Covid-19 in China dates back to November, but the hunt for “patient zero” goes on. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE