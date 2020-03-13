A French scientist conducts coronavirus vaccine research inside the Pasteur Institute laboratories in Lille, France. Photo: Bloomberg
Irate US lawmakers assail system over failure to meet demand for coronavirus test kits
- ‘The system is not really geared to what we need right now,’ Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Oversight Committee. ‘It is a failing. Let’s admit it.’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
