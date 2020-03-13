The China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s early warning system failed to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Why did China’s multimillion-dollar early warning system fail?

  • In March 2019 the Chinese infectious diseases watchdog said a Sars-like epidemic would not happen again
  • Did this new disease spread so quickly because health experts who visited Wuhan, where it first emerged, hid the truth?
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 6:26pm, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s early warning system failed to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE