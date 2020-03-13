The China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s early warning system failed to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: Why did China’s multimillion-dollar early warning system fail?
- In March 2019 the Chinese infectious diseases watchdog said a Sars-like epidemic would not happen again
- Did this new disease spread so quickly because health experts who visited Wuhan, where it first emerged, hid the truth?
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s early warning system failed to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song