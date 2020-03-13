Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on Twitter: “This is so astonishing that it changed many things I used to believe in.” Photo: AP
China /  Society

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman tweets claim US military brought coronavirus to Wuhan

  • Zhao Lijian has urged his followers to share allegation from conspiracy website that the disease originated in United States
  • It comes as senior US officials including President Donald Trump have sought to describe it as a ‘foreign virus’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 1:10pm, 13 Mar, 2020

