Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on Twitter: “This is so astonishing that it changed many things I used to believe in.” Photo: AP
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman tweets claim US military brought coronavirus to Wuhan
- Zhao Lijian has urged his followers to share allegation from conspiracy website that the disease originated in United States
- It comes as senior US officials including President Donald Trump have sought to describe it as a ‘foreign virus’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
