Wuhan resident, filmmaker and volunteer driver Lin Wenhua brings real-life experiences from the city in coronavirus lockdown to millions on YouTube. Photo: Weibo
Wuhan filmmaker turns his camera on life inside Chinese city under coronavirus lockdown
- The 16th video in Lin Wenhua’s Wuhan Diary 2020 series drops on YouTube, telling stories of people who are ‘brave and are willing to help each other’
- Filmmaker and volunteer driver for medical workers says his city’s long days in isolation are unprecedented and should be recorded for future generations
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
