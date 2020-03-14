Wuhan resident, filmmaker and volunteer driver Lin Wenhua brings real-life experiences from the city in coronavirus lockdown to millions on YouTube. Photo: Weibo
Wuhan filmmaker turns his camera on life inside Chinese city under coronavirus lockdown

  • The 16th video in Lin Wenhua’s Wuhan Diary 2020 series drops on YouTube, telling stories of people who are ‘brave and are willing to help each other’
  • Filmmaker and volunteer driver for medical workers says his city’s long days in isolation are unprecedented and should be recorded for future generations
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:00am, 14 Mar, 2020

