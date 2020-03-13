Chinese doctors are using AI to help them diagnose Covid-19 patients. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese supercomputer uses artificial intelligence to diagnose patients from chest scans

  • System analyses hundreds of images in seconds, then advises doctors what to do next
  • China has offered free use of the machine around the world, but US Centres for Disease Control says it does not recommend using scans to diagnose Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Mar, 2020

