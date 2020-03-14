An electron microscope image with Sars-CoV-2 picked out in yellow – the contagion scientists say engages the body’s defences in life-or-death chemical combat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: how sneezes, coughs and fevers set the stage for brutal microscopic battle for survival
- Deadly ‘dance’ between Sars-CoV-2 and human immune system is playing out in thousands of coronavirus cases the world over, immunologists say
- ‘The lung is the worst place to have that happen,’ as body’s reaction to infection can become so violent it is self-destructive, expert says
