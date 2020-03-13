Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian promoted an online conspiracy theory. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus conspiracy theories: US and Chinese politicians rush in where experts fear to tread

  • A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman who promoted online conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid-19 is the latest high-profile figure to make unverified claims
  • Beijing has been angered by US politicians who have characterised it as a ‘Chinese virus’ and senator Tom Cotton’s suggestion it came from a lab in Wuhan
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Sarah Zheng and Jun Mai

Updated: 10:39pm, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian promoted an online conspiracy theory. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE