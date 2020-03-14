Michael Ryan, the WHO’s health emergencies programme director, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency’s director general, speak in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO urges governments to act and not be ‘paralysed by the fear of failure’
- Europe is now the epicentre of the pandemic, leader of global health body says
- A multipronged approach is urged: testing, contact tracing, quarantine and social distancing. ‘Do it all,’ WHO urges.
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Michael Ryan, the WHO’s health emergencies programme director, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency’s director general, speak in Geneva. Photo: AFP