Michael Ryan, the WHO’s health emergencies programme director, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency’s director general, speak in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO urges governments to act and not be ‘paralysed by the fear of failure’

  • Europe is now the epicentre of the pandemic, leader of global health body says
  • A multipronged approach is urged: testing, contact tracing, quarantine and social distancing. ‘Do it all,’ WHO urges.
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 3:44am, 14 Mar, 2020

