In Hong Kong, where memories of Sars remain strong, wearing masks outside has become the norm amid coronavirus concerns. Photo: Sam Tsang
Face masks and coronavirus: how culture affects your decision to wear one

  • In East Asia, wearing face masks is often seen as a collective responsibility to reduce disease transmission and can symbolise solidarity
  • But while epidemic fears could temporarily reduce resistance to masks in the West, changing this deep-seated cultural aspect long-term will be difficult
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:15pm, 14 Mar, 2020

