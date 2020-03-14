In Hong Kong, where memories of Sars remain strong, wearing masks outside has become the norm amid coronavirus concerns. Photo: Sam Tsang
Face masks and coronavirus: how culture affects your decision to wear one
- In East Asia, wearing face masks is often seen as a collective responsibility to reduce disease transmission and can symbolise solidarity
- But while epidemic fears could temporarily reduce resistance to masks in the West, changing this deep-seated cultural aspect long-term will be difficult
