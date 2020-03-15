Passengers arriving in Beijing from overseas will have spend – and pay for – 14 days in quarantine. Photo: Reuters
International travellers to Beijing to pay for 14 days of coronavirus quarantine
- Incoming passengers to cover the cost of two weeks of monitoring in a designated facility, according to media reports
- Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to fall but China on the lookout for imported infections
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
