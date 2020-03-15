Passengers arriving in Beijing from overseas will have spend – and pay for – 14 days in quarantine. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

International travellers to Beijing to pay for 14 days of coronavirus quarantine

  • Incoming passengers to cover the cost of two weeks of monitoring in a designated facility, according to media reports
  • Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to fall but China on the lookout for imported infections
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 7:31pm, 15 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers arriving in Beijing from overseas will have spend – and pay for – 14 days in quarantine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE