Rhesus monkeys were infected with Covid-19 as part of the experiment. Photo: AFP/ Getty Images
Hopes for coronavirus vaccine rise after Chinese scientists find infected monkeys developed immunity

  • Primates found to have developed antibodies after being infected with Covid-19 – a discovery that suggests the immune system will fight back against the disease
  • Scientists have been puzzled by case of patients apparently being reinfected with the disease, but this study suggests that may not be the case
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:21pm, 16 Mar, 2020

