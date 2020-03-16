Rhesus monkeys were infected with Covid-19 as part of the experiment. Photo: AFP/ Getty Images
Hopes for coronavirus vaccine rise after Chinese scientists find infected monkeys developed immunity
- Primates found to have developed antibodies after being infected with Covid-19 – a discovery that suggests the immune system will fight back against the disease
- Scientists have been puzzled by case of patients apparently being reinfected with the disease, but this study suggests that may not be the case
