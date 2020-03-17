Grass-roots officials have been delivering food and medicine to Wuhan residents. Photo: Xinhua
Grass-roots officials take lead role on the front line of Wuhan’s grid-by-grid battle against coronavirus
- Area controllers responsible for a thousand or so residents are playing a leading role in the fight to stop Covid-19 from spreading
- One of the officials says his duties involve delivering food and medicine and staying in constant contact with locals
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
