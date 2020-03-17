Hong Kong’s ties to global markets leave it vulnerable to the looming global downturn. Pictured, a pedestrian in front of a shop in the Central district. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Fallout from global pandemic clouds Hong Kong’s economic recovery, Kurt Tong says
- City’s open economy, already reeling from months of pro-democracy protests, is considered particularly vulnerable to external shocks like a global health crisis
- Executives and analysts, speaking on Monday, say they don’t expect the US to significantly reduce the 25 per cent tariffs on US$250 billion in Chinese goods
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong’s ties to global markets leave it vulnerable to the looming global downturn. Pictured, a pedestrian in front of a shop in the Central district. Photo: Xinhua