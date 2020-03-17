Blood group patterns of more than 2,000 patients with the coronavirus in Wuhan and Shenzhen were compared to local healthy populations. Photo: Shutterstock
People with blood type A may be more vulnerable to coronavirus, China study finds
- Research in Wuhan and Shenzhen indicates patients with the blood group had higher rate of infection and tended to get more severe symptoms
- Those with type O ‘had a significantly lower risk for the infectious disease’ compared to others
