Recovered patients line up to be tested again at a hospital in Wuhan on Saturday. Researchers found unrecognised cases “can expose a far greater portion of the population to the virus than would otherwise occur”. Photo: AFP
Unconfirmed cases may be behind rapid spread of coronavirus in China, researchers say
- Study estimates that 86 per cent of infections went undiagnosed in the two weeks before Wuhan was locked down
- Those people, who probably didn’t have severe symptoms, thought to have infected 79 per cent of documented cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
