Medical workers walk past a blaze of colour from cherry trees at a hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Wuhan cherry blossom live stream launched to get round coronavirus lockdown

  • Decision to broadcast pictures from university campus meets with mixed feelings from residents who have lived with coronavirus restrictions for almost two months
  • Annual blaze of colour across Hubei’s capital city is latest casualty of controls on movement across China
Topic |   China Society
SCMP
Guo Rui and Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:45am, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical workers walk past a blaze of colour from cherry trees at a hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE