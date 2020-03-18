CanSino is recruiting healthy volunteers for a clinical trial of its vaccine candidate. Photo: Weibo
China developing 9 potential vaccines in global race for coronavirus cure
- Company making front-runner appeals for people to take part in trial stage, which all nine are set to enter in April
- US trialling vaccine that copies virus’ genetic code, amid international search for a drug to help limit the outbreak’s human and economic impact
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
CanSino is recruiting healthy volunteers for a clinical trial of its vaccine candidate. Photo: Weibo