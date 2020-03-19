With Europe’s internal borders closing, there are concerns deliveries of medical supplies could be disrupted in Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: border closures hamper Italy’s fight against Covid-19

  • Shipments of medical supplies to epicentre of the pandemic are being held up as Schengen area shuts down
  • Italy’s only representative on EU advisory panel is worried about the effects of the disruption
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau
Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Mar, 2020

