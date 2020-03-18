The ratio of seriously ill patients being treated in Chinese hospitals is rising. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China must keep out imported cases so it can focus on seriously ill patients, expert says

  • As large numbers of people with only mild symptoms are discharged from hospital, medical teams can concentrate on those most at risk
  • But 12 of 13 cases reported on Wednesday were brought into the country from overseas
Kinling Lo and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:30pm, 18 Mar, 2020

