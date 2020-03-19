Young people can become gravely ill from coronavirus, a study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention found. Photo: Shutterstock
Younger adults less immune to Covid-19 health risks than thought, US agency’s study suggests

  • A top American health official and US President Donald Trump urged the country’s millennials to heed social distancing guidelines
  • Data from Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed that a fifth of 705 people aged 20-44 were hospitalised, with 2-4 per cent requiring intensive care
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 6:12am, 19 Mar, 2020

