China reaches an important milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with zero new domestic cases reported for the first time. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Zero new domestic coronavirus cases in China for first time since epidemic began

  • Nationwide, the country recorded 34 new infections all of them from overseas
  • Latest death toll is also down to single figures, at just eight new fatalities
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 9:52am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

China reaches an important milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with zero new domestic cases reported for the first time. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE