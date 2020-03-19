Travellers arriving from overseas are now subject to strict quarantine rules in Beijing and Hong Kong in a bid to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
As Beijing, Hong Kong face second coronavirus onslaught, quarantine gets serious
- Restrictions on arrivals from overseas are toughened in a bid to hold back a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
- China is now reporting more imported new cases than domestic infections
