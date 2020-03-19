Li Wenliang died from the disease he tried to warn colleagues about. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Wuhan local police blamed for mishandling case of whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang

  • Medic’s death sparked national outrage after he was disciplined for warning colleagues about early cases of Covid-19
  • Inspection team from Beijing said the station followed ‘irregular’ procedures and recommends people be held to account
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 8:18pm, 19 Mar, 2020

