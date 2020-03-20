Some Chinese working overseas say they fear getting infected with the coronavirus as they travel home. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: home beckons for some Chinese working overseas but others say they’re happy to stay put
- With Europe now in the grip of Covid-19, heading home is the obvious choice for many Chinese employed or studying abroad
- But others say the high cost of flights and risk of infection from other travellers mean it makes sense to stay
