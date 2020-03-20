Studies suggest the coronavirus is infectious for longer periods than pathogens from the same family, such as Sars. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus infects faster and lasts longer than Sars, raising new containment challenges, Chinese studies suggest
- Researchers found that on average, infected people expel virus particles from their bodies for a relatively long period of 20 days, even before symptoms appear
- Findings indicate longer quarantine periods may be needed for patients, according to researchers from the China-Japan Friendship Hospital
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
