A thumbs-up for Wuhan from a departing volunteer medical team which has been working to control the coronavirus in the central Chinese city where the outbreak was first reported. Photo: Xinhua
Zero home-grown coronavirus cases reported in China for second day running

  • As pandemic escalates around the world, mainland records lowest number of new deaths since January 21, two days before lockdown
  • All 39 new infections originated overseas, according to National Health Commission
Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:31am, 20 Mar, 2020

