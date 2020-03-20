A thumbs-up for Wuhan from a departing volunteer medical team which has been working to control the coronavirus in the central Chinese city where the outbreak was first reported. Photo: Xinhua
Zero home-grown coronavirus cases reported in China for second day running
- As pandemic escalates around the world, mainland records lowest number of new deaths since January 21, two days before lockdown
- All 39 new infections originated overseas, according to National Health Commission
