People queue to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at New York’s Brooklyn Hospital Centre. Photo: Reuters
US coronavirus testing kicks into high gear as state governors cite continued problems

  • Authorities have done 103,000 coronavirus tests as of Thursday, from 59,000 two days earlier, Trump official says
  • State governors report shortages of swabs and other equipment needed to carry out tests
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Mar, 2020

