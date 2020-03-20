People queue to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at New York’s Brooklyn Hospital Centre. Photo: Reuters
US coronavirus testing kicks into high gear as state governors cite continued problems
- Authorities have done 103,000 coronavirus tests as of Thursday, from 59,000 two days earlier, Trump official says
- State governors report shortages of swabs and other equipment needed to carry out tests
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People queue to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at New York’s Brooklyn Hospital Centre. Photo: Reuters