Beijing is slowly getting back to normal but restrictions remain and its poorest citizens are paying the highest price. Photo: Bloomberg
At least we didn’t die: Beijing’s poorest battle Covid-19 and unemployment
- China’s efforts to contain the deadly disease may have paid off but the economic impact of the travel restrictions and closed shops has pushed the nation’s most vulnerable to breaking point
- ‘I just pray for life to go back to normal,’ says 64-year-old street vendor Wang, who cares for her disabled husband but has been unable to work weeks
Topic | Coronavirus China
Beijing is slowly getting back to normal but restrictions remain and its poorest citizens are paying the highest price. Photo: Bloomberg