Beijing is slowly getting back to normal but restrictions remain and its poorest citizens are paying the highest price. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

At least we didn’t die: Beijing’s poorest battle Covid-19 and unemployment

  • China’s efforts to contain the deadly disease may have paid off but the economic impact of the travel restrictions and closed shops has pushed the nation’s most vulnerable to breaking point
  • ‘I just pray for life to go back to normal,’ says 64-year-old street vendor Wang, who cares for her disabled husband but has been unable to work weeks
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jane Cai
Jane Cai

Updated: 10:56am, 21 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Beijing is slowly getting back to normal but restrictions remain and its poorest citizens are paying the highest price. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE