A makeshift hospital in Wuhan, converted from a sports arena, closed on Sunday after its last patients were discharged. Photo: Xinhua
Why China’s ‘zero new coronavirus infections’ could be cause for optimism – or caution

  • The country’s only new infections confirmed in the past two days have been imported from overseas, suggesting containment measures worked
  • But there are still likely to be infected people with mild or no symptoms, and questions over how the data was compiled, experts say
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:59pm, 20 Mar, 2020

