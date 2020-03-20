A makeshift hospital in Wuhan, converted from a sports arena, closed on Sunday after its last patients were discharged. Photo: Xinhua
Why China’s ‘zero new coronavirus infections’ could be cause for optimism – or caution
- The country’s only new infections confirmed in the past two days have been imported from overseas, suggesting containment measures worked
- But there are still likely to be infected people with mild or no symptoms, and questions over how the data was compiled, experts say
