A woman wearing a mask and gloves walks past Red Cross offices in Oviedo in northern Spain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus deaths gather pace in Europe as world struggles to contain pandemic
- The death toll in Italy has passed that in China, while France and Spain have also seen fatalities increase tenfold over the space of about 10 days
- More lockdowns have been imposed across the globe, including in India and the US state of California
