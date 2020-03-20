A woman wearing a mask and gloves walks past Red Cross offices in Oviedo in northern Spain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus deaths gather pace in Europe as world struggles to contain pandemic

  • The death toll in Italy has passed that in China, while France and Spain have also seen fatalities increase tenfold over the space of about 10 days
  • More lockdowns have been imposed across the globe, including in India and the US state of California
Stuart Lau
Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Mar, 2020

A woman wearing a mask and gloves walks past Red Cross offices in Oviedo in northern Spain. Photo: Reuters
