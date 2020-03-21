Students at the University of Washington are seen on campus for the last day of in-person classes on March 6. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese students in US face wrenching choice amid global upheaval – stay or return home
- With classes moved online and the contagion spreading in the US, many are choosing to buy plane tickets and leave
- But after first promoting the narrative that China is now a safe haven amid the pandemic, Beijing is discouraging its citizens from returning
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Students at the University of Washington are seen on campus for the last day of in-person classes on March 6. Photo: Getty Images via AFP