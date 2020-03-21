Medical workers from Henan give a thumbs up to Wuhan before leaving the city on Thursday. Wuhan has reported no new cases for a third day. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: fireworks in Wuhan as checkpoints are taken down, other cities in China ease controls
- Authorities begin clearing them as the city hardest hit by the crisis prepares to go back to work
- But routes out will remain blocked, and some residents question how reliable the official numbers are
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers from Henan give a thumbs up to Wuhan before leaving the city on Thursday. Wuhan has reported no new cases for a third day. Photo: Xinhua