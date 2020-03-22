A performer known as the Naked Cowboy puts on a protective mask in a near-empty Times Square in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus closes down the world: how seven different cities are responding
- The streets are eerily quiet in some of the world’s biggest cities, and in some places shoppers have been stripping the shelves bare
- A family that escaped from Hubei province became pariahs in the small city in eastern China where they live and work
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A performer known as the Naked Cowboy puts on a protective mask in a near-empty Times Square in New York. Photo: Bloomberg