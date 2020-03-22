A performer known as the Naked Cowboy puts on a protective mask in a near-empty Times Square in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

Coronavirus closes down the world: how seven different cities are responding

  • The streets are eerily quiet in some of the world’s biggest cities, and in some places shoppers have been stripping the shelves bare
  • A family that escaped from Hubei province became pariahs in the small city in eastern China where they live and work
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A performer known as the Naked Cowboy puts on a protective mask in a near-empty Times Square in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE