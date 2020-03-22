Medical workers from Tianjin say goodbye to colleagues they have been helping in Wuhan, which has reported no new cases for three days. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: concern in Wuhan community over suspected asymptomatic case
- Man who didn’t have fever or cough tested negative, then positive, then negative again
- There are fears over possible carriers without symptoms who are not counted in official figures
Topic | Health in China
