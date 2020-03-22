A worker disinfects the corridor of a hotel used for health checks in Shenzhen on Saturday. Authorities are now focused on imported cases. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China reports first local infection in 4 days and another jump in imported cases

  • New domestic case recorded in Guangzhou, while 45 people who had arrived in the country from elsewhere test positive
  • But life is starting to return to normal in some places, with restrictions easing and schools preparing to reopen
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 12:17pm, 22 Mar, 2020

