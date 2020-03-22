Italian doctors became aware of a “strange pneumonia” circulating in the Lombardy region in November. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: ‘strange pneumonia’ seen in Lombardy in November, leading Italian doctor says

  • Virus was circulating ‘before we were aware of the outbreak in China’, says Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research
  • Italy has now reported more than 4,800 deaths from Covid-19, more than any other country in the world
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:10pm, 22 Mar, 2020

Italian doctors became aware of a “strange pneumonia” circulating in the Lombardy region in November. Photo: AFP
