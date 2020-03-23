Authorities in Hubei say they will not count patients who test positive again after discharge as fresh cases. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Should China count recovered coronavirus patients who test positive again?

  • Hubei health official says the cases aren’t considered new but the people will be sent back to hospital for observation
  • Estimates vary but Guangdong says about 14 per cent of those discharged test positive again
Topic |   Coronavirus China
SCMP
Kinling Lo , Guo Rui and Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:49pm, 23 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Authorities in Hubei say they will not count patients who test positive again after discharge as fresh cases. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE