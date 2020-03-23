Medical workers massage patients' acupuncture points at the Wuhan pulmonary hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing pushes traditional Chinese medicine as coronavirus treatment despite questions over benefits

  • President Xi Jinping as praised it as a ‘treasure’ of Chinese civilisation and more than 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients in the country have been given it
  • Beijing is now keen to promote its use internationally, but some scientists have warned there is no evidence to prove it works
Jun Mai and Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:31pm, 23 Mar, 2020

