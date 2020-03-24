President Cyril Ramaphosa said the army would be deployed to support the police in enforcing the lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: South Africa imposes 3-week lockdown ‘to prevent human catastrophe’

  • Country of 56 million people told to ‘stay at home’ from midnight on Thursday, but essential services workers will be exempt
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa calls it ‘a decisive measure to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people’ after jump in new infections
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 2:19pm, 24 Mar, 2020

