Workers remove barriers from a street in Wuhan as lockdown measures are eased. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Wuhan lockdown to end in two weeks as China gets people back to work
- Outbreak’s initial epicentre set to lift draconian restrictions in force for over two months
- Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, to ease traffic controls on Wednesday for those with QR code showing they are healthy
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Workers remove barriers from a street in Wuhan as lockdown measures are eased. Photo: Reuters