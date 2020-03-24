Workers remove barriers from a street in Wuhan as lockdown measures are eased. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Wuhan lockdown to end in two weeks as China gets people back to work

  • Outbreak’s initial epicentre set to lift draconian restrictions in force for over two months
  • Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, to ease traffic controls on Wednesday for those with QR code showing they are healthy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 4:59pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Workers remove barriers from a street in Wuhan as lockdown measures are eased. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE